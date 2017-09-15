A successful manufacturer of commercial hygiene products is celebrating after being named as one of the top 1,000 companies to ‘inspire Europe’.

Star Tissue UK has been highlighted as one of the fastest-growing and most dynamic SMEs across the continent.

Khalid Saifullah, managing director of the Blackburn-based family-owned business (pictured centre with, L-R: Luca Peyrano, CEO of Elite; and Serge Harry of London Stock Exchange Group), said: ‘Our continued investment enables us to improve our manufacturing and service capabilities, ensuring we continue to meet the demands of our diverse customer base.

‘We are honoured to be counted among Europe’s elite.’

A spokesman for London Stock Exchange Group, which commissioned the report (left), added: ‘The criteria to reach the final 1,000 is very challenging; a company must have demonstrated an exceptional financial performance and fast growth in rate of turnover during a three-year period.’

The launch of the report was hosted by Xavier Rolet, chief executive of the London Stock Exchange Group, and Luca Perano, chief executive of Elite, the capital-raising programme.

Established in 2003, Star Tissue UK manufactures away-from-home hygiene paper products, private label products for major suppliers and distributes to the personal hygiene, catering and medical markets throughout the UK and Ireland.

