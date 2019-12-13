The Scottish Wholesale Association (SWA) has called for the Brexit process to be conducted in a way that allows businesses to operate with minimum disruption.

Chief executive Colin Smith said (pictured right): ‘As a politically neutral organisation we call on the Prime Minister and his Government to push for a frictionless trade deal after Brexit with minimum tariffs or trade barriers.

‘We want to see our members and the wider wholesale sector invest for the future and prioritise long-term growth. It is crucial that the Government works with our industry.

Our members – many of them independent businesses – support other independent businesses, public services and provide a lifeline to remote and island areas.

‘We urge the Government to support local workforces and communities, and helps them work in partnership with customers and suppliers to create a healthy wholesale sector with a long-term future.’

Smith urged the UK Government to take on board the implications of National Living Wage increases while calling for further measures to tackle alcohol duty fraud and sugar tax evasion. He also called on the Government to review its manifesto pledge on introducing a deposit return scheme (DRS).

