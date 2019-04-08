The Scottish Wholesale Association (SWA) has announced plans to renew its focus on training, lobbying and legislation through greater collaboration, consultation and communication. Speaking at an event in Glasgow, chief executive Colin Smith (pictured above), said: ‘We want to work with our members to help inspire the next generation of wholesalers by highlighting a distribution channel that provides opportunities for businesses and their people.

‘As an industry, we are more than the mere wheels of the food and drink sector; we are also advisers

to independent retailers, pubs, clubs, hotels and restaurants. Such customers look to their wholesalers for help, advice and for ideas on how to develop their businesses.’

Designed to bring the Scottish wholesale industry and stakeholders closer together in order to network and build stronger business relationships, the event at Hampden Park (pictured right) invited wholesalers and suppliers to share ideas for building a stronger trade association around three pillars: training, business building and lobbying and legislation.

Meanwhile, the proposed new training academy which aims to enhance skills, raise standards and promote wholesale as a viable career path was also discussed: ‘Nurturing talent and providing relevant training represents the biggest return on investment in our industry,’ added Smith. ‘Essentially, we want to enable all wholesalers to train, retain and attract this sector’s future leaders.’

Through their established mentoring programme, the SWA plans to forge strong links youth training agency Developing the Young Workforce (DYW), which aims to bridge the gap between industry and education.

‘Essentially, we need to show young people that wholesale is a viable destination and plays a vital role in keeping Scotland’s biggest industry – food and drink – on the move.’

Touching on the trade association’s principles of collaboration, consultation and communication, Smith continued: ‘What sets us apart is that our members are the owners and managers of their businesses which means that the SWA is in direct collaboration, consultation and communication with the decision-makers, the influencers and the leaders in our industry.

‘We are an industry worth £2.9bn that employs 6,000 people but we need input from our wholesaler and supplier members to ensure that our trade association remains strong, vibrant and relevant. A stronger association gives us a stronger, louder voice and a much bigger opportunity for growth and change.’

For more information on the forthcoming SWA conference, which takes place between 31st May and 2nd June 2019, visit www.scottishwholesale.co.uk.

#swawhatsnext