Catering Scotland

SWA ‘Concerned About’ Draft DRS Regulations

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • Gather and Gather Joins CH&CO Group OIOpublisher CIS Excellence Awards Hospitality Educator of the Year sponsor, CH&CO Group, has announced the acquisition of Mitie Catering. Comprising Gather & Gather and Creativevents, the workplace catering and events...
  • Finalists Announced For Inaugural Andrew Fairlie Scholarship The Hospitality Industry Trust (HIT) Scotland has announced the names of the six finalists in the search for the first recipient of the Andrew Fairlie Scholarship. The aspiring chefs include 23-year-old Abbie Clunie, from Fife...
  

SWA ‘Concerned About’ Draft DRS Regulations

SWA ‘Concerned About’ Draft DRS Regulations
September 11
16:47 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The Scottish Wholesale Association (SWA) has expressed concern at the lack of recognition of the ‘substantial additional costs’ that its members’ businesses will incur when the Scottish Government’s draft Deposit and Return Scheme for Scotland Regulations (DRS) come into force next year.

SWA Chief Executive, Colin Smith: ‘Our members are extremely concerned about the impact the DRS will have on their businesses’

SWA Chief executive, Colin Smith, (pictured right), said: ‘There are serious impacts [of the DRS] facing our members and despite our consistent input into the implementation advisory group, we are disappointed that there is no mitigation for, or provision of a handling fee, to recognise the substantial additional costs and cross-border logistics that will impact on our members’ businesses.

‘Additional weekly cash-flow requirements will run into the hundreds of thousands of pounds for each member. By way of example, one truck of drinks cans will cost an around £14,000 alone.’

The SWA also stressed its opposition to the inclusion of glass within the scheme and the timescale to introduce DRS.

A consultation on the draft Deposit and Return Scheme for Scotland Regulations 2020 is open until 10th December, 2019. Visit https://consult.gov.scot/environment-forestry/deposit-scheme-for-scotland/ to play your part.

 

www.scottishwholesale.co.uk

@ScotWholesale

Tags
Deposit return schemeDRSScottish Government’s draft Deposit and Return Scheme for Scotland RegulationsScottish Wholesale AssociationSWA
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

 Breaking News
  • Gather and Gather Joins CH&CO Group CIS Excellence Awards Hospitality Educator of the Year sponsor, CH&CO Group, has announced the acquisition of Mitie Catering. Comprising Gather & Gather and Creativevents, the workplace catering and events businesses...
  • Finalists Announced For Inaugural Andrew Fairlie Scholarship The Hospitality Industry Trust (HIT) Scotland has announced the names of the six finalists in the search for the first recipient of the Andrew Fairlie Scholarship. The aspiring chefs include 23-year-old Abbie Clunie, from Fife...
  
© 2017 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.
Maintained by CWC

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.