The Scottish Wholesale Association (SWA) has expressed concern at the lack of recognition of the ‘substantial additional costs’ that its members’ businesses will incur when the Scottish Government’s draft Deposit and Return Scheme for Scotland Regulations (DRS) come into force next year.

SWA Chief executive, Colin Smith, (pictured right), said: ‘There are serious impacts [of the DRS] facing our members and despite our consistent input into the implementation advisory group, we are disappointed that there is no mitigation for, or provision of a handling fee, to recognise the substantial additional costs and cross-border logistics that will impact on our members’ businesses.

‘Additional weekly cash-flow requirements will run into the hundreds of thousands of pounds for each member. By way of example, one truck of drinks cans will cost an around £14,000 alone.’

The SWA also stressed its opposition to the inclusion of glass within the scheme and the timescale to introduce DRS.

A consultation on the draft Deposit and Return Scheme for Scotland Regulations 2020 is open until 10th December, 2019. Visit https://consult.gov.scot/environment-forestry/deposit-scheme-for-scotland/ to play your part.

