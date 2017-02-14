Catering Scotland

SWA Crowns 2017 Achievers

February 14
11:15 2017
United Wholesale (Scotland), the Glasgow-based cash and carry and delivered wholesaler has been named the best wholesale business at the Scottish Wholesale Achievers awards.

The company (pictured above), which operates depots at Queenslie in the east end of Glasgow, Maxwell Road in the city’s southside and M9 Cash & Carry near Grangemouth, fended off competition from businesses the length and breadth of Scotland to win the sought-after Champion of Champions accolade.

Kate Salmon, executive director of the Edinburgh-based SWA (pictured second row, far left), said: ‘Recognising and promoting best practice is our aim and Achievers does this with integrity. A key part of this is consulting with wholesalers and suppliers and although our awards have evolved over the years, our high values across all aspects of the competition have remained and we will continue to build on this in partnership with entrants, supplier sponsors and independent judges.’

Organised by the Scottish Wholesale Association, Achievers recognises professionalism and excellence across all sectors of the wholesale industry in Scotland.

The awards presentation ceremony, hosted by BBC and CIS Excellence Awards co-presenter Catriona Shearer, took place at the Sheraton Grand Hotel & Spa Edinburgh last Thursday.

The full list of winners is as follows:

The Champion of Champions
Winner: United Wholesale (Scotland)

Great Place to Work
Winner: Fáilte Foods, Glasgow
Runner-Up: United Wholesale (Scotland)
Highly Commended: Bidvest Foodservice Scotland

Best Cash & Carry Depot
Winner: United Wholesale Grocers, Springburn
Runner-up: Bestway Batleys, Glasgow (former Sher Brothers depot)
Highly Commended: United Wholesale (Scotland), Queenslie

Best Delivered Operation (Retail)
Winner: JW Filshill, Glasgow
Runner-up: United Wholesale (Scotland)
Highly Commended: Iain Hill

Best Symbol Group
Winner: United Wholesale (Scotland), Day-Today
Runner-up: JW Filshill, KeyStore
Highly Commended: United Wholesale Grocers, Lifestyle

Best Delivered Operation (Foodservice)
Winner: Dunns Food and Drinks
Runner-up: Bidvest Foodservice Scotland
Highly Commended: Fáilte Foods and Lomond Fine Foods

Best Licensed Operation
Winner: United Wholesale (Scotland)
Runner-up: Bestway Batleys
Highly Commended: Sutherland Brothers

Best Marketing Initiative
Winner: United Wholesale (Scotland) for its initiative to advertise and promote its revamped M9 Cash & Carry
Runner-up: United Wholesale Grocers for its new website and customer service app
Highly Commended: Fáilte Foods for the launch of its click & collect service plus its customer and digital interaction

Employee of the Year
Winner: Jason McLeod, fresh food specialist, United Wholesale (Scotland)
Runner-up: Derrick Richardson, EPOS manager, JW Filshill
Highly Commended: Irene Maitland, stock controller, Bidvest Foodservice Scotland

Best Advertising Campaign
Winner: The Famous Grouse ‘Full of Character’

Project Scotland
Winner: AG Barr for the relaunch of Irn-Bru
Runner-up: Innis & Gunn for its project to support the launch of its craft lager in 500ml cans
Highly Commended: Lucozade Ribena Suntory for its initiative to deliver a better service to delivered wholesalers

Best Overall Service by Suppliers
Winner: AB InBev
Runner-up: AG Barr
Highly Commended: Heineken

Supplier Sales Executive of the Year
Winner: Fiona Nisbet, Mars Chocolate
Runner-up: Linda Fraser, Nestlé UK
Highly Commended: Archie MacLellan, JTI

 

