The Scottish Wholesale Association (SWA) has been invited to participate in the new Scottish Tourism Recovery Taskforce. Chaired by Fergus Ewing, Cabinet Secretary for Rural Economy and Tourism and Jamie Hepburn, the Minister for Business, Fair Work and Skills, the group will look at the needs of the tourism and hospitality sector as it recovers from the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic.

SWA chief executive Colin Smith (pictured), who will sit on the new group, said: ‘Wholesalers supply thousands of businesses operating in the tourism and hospitality industry and many of our members are in a precarious position after three months of next to no income. he continued. We hope the task force will ensure that businesses open successfully and survive until full viability returns in the longer term.

He added: ‘The task force will be responsible for strategic oversight of recovery plans in response to the COVID-19 impact on Scottish tourism and hospitality. It will challenge and advise on the plans to ensure that the sector receives the appropriate support.’

According to Smith, last week’s announcement by the First Minister that outdoor areas in Scotland’s pubs and bars are to remain closed until next month was disappointing, as it had been expected that pubs and restaurants would be able to open outdoor spaces and beer gardens in phase two.

Smith said: ‘With the decision now delayed until new evidence is received, operators face another anxious period for the survival of their businesses and this may also have a knock-on effect for the reopening of indoor areas on 15th July – the provisional date previously set for when tourism businesses may be able to resume operations, dependent on public health advice.’

