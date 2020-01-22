The Scottish Wholesale Association (SWA) has announced it will be celebrating its 80th year by ‘working with members to invest in the future sustainability of the wholesale industry’.

Chief executive Colin Smith (pictured left) explained: ‘We want to inspire a new generation of wholesalers to take an active role in protecting and developing the industry and if our members are to continue on their current growth trajectory, then they must invest in their people.

‘As an industry we must also be encouraging young people to look at wholesale as a viable option for a fulfilling career with prospects.’

Confirming a one-day conference at Doubletree by Hilton Dunblane Hydro (main picture) on 1st October, followed by a celebratory Highland gala banquet at Stirling Castle that evening, Smith added: ‘We’re moving away from our usual summer conference and changing the format this year.’

And in addition to a focus on training, the SWA will also place further emphasis on the need for Scottish wholesalers to tackle the many environmental challenges facing the industry, from transport and energy to packaging and waste.

‘We’re working on our members’ behalf to highlight the potentially damaging effects that the deposit return scheme (DRS) will have on the food and drink wholesale sector,’ he concluded. ‘As an industry we want to play our part in protecting the environment but our actions should be measured and must not stifle our members’ growth and competitiveness.’

‘Our theme for 2020 is ‘Harnessing a Sustainable Future for Wholesale’ and our aim is to ensure the wholesale industry is an attractive one in which to work by creating a legacy that will inspire the next generation.

‘Of course, training, business building, and lobbying and legislation will also be at the forefront of everything we do.’

Further details on the SWA’s training programme, and the official launch of its new training academy, will be unveiled in due course.

www.scottishwholesale.co.uk