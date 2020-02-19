SWA Rewards Wholesale High Fliers in Annual Achievers Awards

The 17th Scottish Wholesale Achievers Awards were held last week with a host of new categories, as operators from across Scotland were recognised and rewarded for their effort and innovation.

Organised by the SWA and now in their 18th year, the awards – which took place at the Sheraton Grand Hotel and Spa in Edinburgh last Thursday – saw Bidfood Scotland, JW Filshill and United Wholesale (Scotland) each win three trophies. Alongside several significant results for wholesale operators from all over the country, Booker triumphed as the SWA’s inaugural Green Wholesaler of the Year, while, the association’s first ever Rising Star of Wholesale award went to Jason Butler (pictured above), operations support manager at United Wholesale (Scotland).

SWA Chief Executive, Colin Smith (pictured left), said: ‘Achievers is the perfect vehicle to recognise the very best in our industry and I applaud the exceptional levels of innovation we are seeing from our members as they seek new revenue streams, develop their operational processes and strive to provide the best possible customer service

‘We are working on our members’ behalf to achieve the best outcome across a raft of legislative issues, including the creation of our very own SWA Wholesale sustainability charter, the new SWA Training Academy and the controversial Deposit Return Scheme.

‘Developing a skilled workforce and working with members to invest in the future sustainability of the wholesale industry is top of the agenda for us in our 80th anniversary year.’

More than 450 people attended the Achievers gala dinner and awards presentation, hosted by CIS Excellence Awards co-presenter Jennifer Reoch at the Sheraton Grand, Edinburgh on Thursday 13th February. For more photos and information, visit www.scottishwholesale.co.uk.

THE 2020 ACHIEVERS RESULTS IN FULL