The Scottish Government’s Deposit Return Scheme (DRS) report has been published with recommendations that it remains ‘cost neutral’ for wholesalers and that they should be part of the scheme administrator.

The Scottish Wholesale Association (SWA) welcomed the latest report which outlines how the new DRS for Scotland should work.

According to chief executive, Colin Smith, (pictured right) the report made a number of significant concessions to the wholesale channel in direct response to lobbying by the SWA:

‘The recommendation that the scheme is cost neutral for wholesalers, as well as retailers, is hugely important for our sector, as is the recommendation that wholesalers, along with other industry representatives and trade bodies, should be represented within the scheme administrator and play an active role in its governance,’ he said.

‘I hope that the Scottish Government takes on board the committee’s recommendations and we look forward to working with them to find a mechanism that ensures wholesalers are indeed cost neutral.’

James Bielby, chief executive of sister organisation the Federation of Wholesale Distributors (pictured left), added:’We’re pleased that the committee recognised the role of wholesale in the implementation of DRS, and the vital role of wholesale in food and drink supply in Scotland.

‘We support the recommendation that any DRS should be cost neutral to wholesalers and agree that wholesalers must be involved in the scheme’s implementation.

‘FWD will be working closely with SWA to ensure this happens and to highlight the impact of DRS in Scotland on the wider UK wholesale industry.

