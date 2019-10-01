For more than a quarter of a century, Brad Sugars – chartered accountant, business expert and executive coach – has been helping business owners to unlock the chains that can shackle operators to slow growth. A straight-talking, no-nonsense Aussie with several commercial successes under his belt, Brad’s optimistic outlook and infectious personality filters down to the audience during his coaching events, endearing him to delegates and helping them to focus on the important aspects of running a business. Ahead of his one-off Scotland seminar next week at the Marriott Glasgow , we asked this knowledgeable, highly experienced business guru a few pertinent questions about what delegates can hope to gain from ActionCOACH (AC) and his world-renowned events…

What were the reasons behind the formation of ActionCOACH?

I founded ActionCOACH Business Coaching when I identified a need in the market, back in 1993. While working in a printing company I noticed that some clients’ businesses went bust, while others would come to me for advice as they simply did not know which way to turn to learn how to run a successful business.

ActionCOACH is primarily aimed at small-to-medium-sized, owner-managed organisations. Do its rules, advice and strategies apply across the board, or can you also help people with their own business-specific issues?

Quite simply, yes we can. We’ve developed a strong framework and set of tools specifically for small-to-medium-sized operators who are seeking greater results. We use bespoke coaching programmes to work around specific issues and challenges, as well as for identifying growth opportunities. Our coaches work in all sectors in more than 70 countries, including hospitality, catering and tourism. As a restaurant owner myself, I have a particular affinity for this area.

You host inspirational seminars and events all over the world. In order to encourage people to engage with ActionCOACH and reap the associated benefits, what would you say to someone who has never attended such an event?

People go away with things they can apply immediately back at work. For me, it’s always about taking direct action as soon as it is required. Procrastination is the enemy of a successful business!

Because Scotland is very small but also world-famous, there is a significant degree of competition between operators in the hospitality sector. Can your seminars provide clarity for businesses with regard to effective marketing and developing a USP?

Absolutely! We have a framework called the Five Ways Model, which teaches just that. People are always impressed by how easy it is to apply. At the seminar next week I will also cover the five core disciplines of exponential growth, the three key areas of serious business development and the right strategies for serious growth.

What kind of feedback do you receive from delegates and attendees following a seminar?

What we teach is very practical; it works and it delivers results. Typically, the messages I receive post-event are along the lines of ‘Brad, you speak my language!’ and ‘Thank you. I did not know all of this was possible!’

What direct benefits are there for owner-managers to be coached by ActionCOACH?

Just like in sport, business coaching can provide the education that operators and their employees require in order to progress. A coach will always keep the owner accountable, make sure they stay on track and become better each time. If the advice is followed, positive results will follow too.

BRAD SUGARS’ SEMINAR TAKES PLACE ON TUESDAY 8TH OCTOBER

AT THE MARRIOTT HOTEL, GLASGOW, FROM 6:30PM-9:30PM. TICKETS FROM £20.00.

VISIT WWW.ACTIONCOACH.CO.UK/PULLING-PROFITS TO BOOK, USING THE CODE ‘SLDGR’.