Edinburgh’s Ten Hill Place hotel has increased its capacity by almost 70% to 129 rooms, making the charitable outfit Edinburgh’s largest independent hotel.

Operated by the Royal College of Surgeons commercial arm, the premises – which were previously used as offices and by academics – the hotel has been growing rapidly in recent years.

Scott Mitchell, Commercial Director of Surgeons Quarter (pictured far left, alongside Peter Weir of contractor Thomas Johnstone), said: ‘This expansion will give us a greater platform to generate the profits that go directly towards improving lives for surgical patients all around the world, including those in areas of conflict and extreme poverty.’

www.tenhillplace.com