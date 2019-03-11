Tetley has announced the launch of its new Super Tea Envelope range, available now for the first time in foodservice. With Super Green Tea Boost, Super Green Tea Immune and Super Fruits Boost, these fresh, exciting new blends are infused with vitamins and tap into consumer desire for hot beverages that deliver functional benefits without compromising on taste.

With its range of blends perfectly suited to the needs of out-of-home consumers and presented in convenient self-merchandising packs, Tetley Super Tea provides operators with an innovative solution unlike anything currently available in the foodservice market.

Ideally suited to out-of-home environments including workplace, care and education – channels in which demand for tea is significant – the range delivers added nutritional benefits, including reduced tiredness and supporting healthy immune systems, allowing operators to extend their hot beverage offering and tap into the growing health-and-wellness market.

Sourced from Rainforest Alliance-certified farms, Tetley’s Supers tea range uses natural flavours to create a truly great-tasting cuppa, expertly blended to ensure a smooth and refreshing tea-drinking experience.

The Super Tea Envelope range includes:

Super Fruits Boost Flavoured with blueberry and raspberry, each cup provides up to 33% of the RDA of essential vitamin B6

Flavoured with blueberry and raspberry, each cup provides up to 33% of the RDA of essential vitamin B6 Super Green Tea Boost also delivers these benefits with a mouth-watering burst of strawberry and raspberry to awaken the senses

also delivers these benefits with a mouth-watering burst of strawberry and raspberry to awaken the senses Super Green Tea Immune is a smooth green tea with mango and pineapple flavours and is rich in vitamin C

Marshall Kingston, Tetley’s Senior Brand Manager – Out of Home, comments: ‘With the wellness trend particularly prominent among millennials, consumers have become increasingly selective about their dietary choices. As the nation’s most loved tea brand it’s imperative we continue to evaluate, innovate and adapt our tea range to meet the demand for hot beverage solutions that help put back in what life often takes out.

‘Following a successful launch across retail grocery, and having spent time listening to the needs of our customers within the out of home arena, it made perfect sense to extend the Super Tea offering to operators.’

Tetley’s Super Tea Envelope range is available now via selected wholesalers. For more information and to explore the entire range of foodservice solutions from Tetley, visit the all-new www.tetleyfoodservice.co.uk

@TetleyTeaOOH