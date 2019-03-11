Catering Scotland

Tetley Launches New Foodservice-Friendly Website

March 11
21:24 2019
Tetley has unveiled its new-look website aimed specifically at operators within the foodservice sector. A one-stop shop to discover the brand’s extensive point-of-sale and display solutions, allow users to purchase the specially developed out-of-home product range and to download resources including the Tetley Accommodation Guide and Tetley Tea Report, the foodservice-specific website is the go-to resource for operators.

Marshall Kingston, senior brand manager at Tetley, comments: ‘With over 180 years’ experience, we’re dedicated to providing operators across all foodservice channels with support to boost their tea sales.’

Visit http://tetleyfoodservice.co.uk for more information.

beverage suppliers scotlandfoodservice scotlandfoodservice suppliers scotlandtetleytetley foodservice
