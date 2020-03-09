With 2020 already shaping up to be one of the most remarkable years on record for a great many reasons – some good, some bad – Xpressjobs.co.uk have compiled a list of trends they anticipate will emerge in the coming months.

1. Convenience

The growth in food delivery has revolutionalised hospitality, and we predict a significant rise in the number and variation of pre-order apps. Traditional restaurants may need to adapt accordingly.

2. Artificial Intelligence

From robot restaurants to room-cleaning robots, businesses across the board will be bringing AI (main pic) to their customers and guests. So, although we may not be facing an immediate robotic invasion, we may as well get to know them, as they’re definitely here to stay. Beep bop!

3. Sustainability

This has rapidly become consumers’ top priority when it comes to where to shop, stay and eat, and this year will almost certainly enjoy an undercurrent of sustainability running through it as the start of a overall more eco-friendly decade.

