The Best of 2020's Hospitality Trends

March 09
15:46 2020
With 2020 already shaping up to be one of the most remarkable years on record for a great many reasons – some good, some bad – Xpressjobs.co.uk have compiled a list of trends they anticipate will emerge in the coming months. 

1. Convenience

The growth in food delivery has revolutionalised hospitality, and we predict a significant rise in the number and variation of pre-order apps. Traditional restaurants may need to adapt accordingly.

2. Artificial Intelligence

From robot restaurants to room-cleaning robots, businesses across the board will be bringing AI (main pic) to their customers and guests. So, although we may not be facing an immediate robotic invasion, we may as well get to know them, as they’re definitely here to stay. Beep bop!

Sustainability: Not new, but still a trend worth watching…

3. Sustainability

This has rapidly become consumers’ top priority when it comes to where to shop, stay and eat, and this year will almost certainly enjoy an undercurrent of sustainability running through it as the start of a overall more eco-friendly decade.

XpressJobs.co.uk is part of Xpress Recruitment, Scotland’s largest independent hospitality and retail recruiter. www.xpressrecruitment.com.

For news, views, jobs and chat, visit www.xpressjobs.co.uk.

 

2020 hospitality trends
