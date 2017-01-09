in partnership with

Entries and nominations for the 14th annual CIS Excellence Awards, in partnership with Caterer.com, are now OPEN.

Aimed at ALL types of established and emerging businesses and individuals involved in Scotland’s catering, hospitality and tourism industries – from chefs, foodie pubs, colleges and caterers, to restaurants, hotels, software developers, food manufacturers, training companies, local authorities, tea rooms, guest houses, etc – there is a category to suit you or your business.

And this year, in addition to the return of the Young Chef of the Year Award sponsored by Brakes Scotland that we introduced in 2016, we welcome two new category sponsors:

Green Tourism: The world’s largest sustainable certification programme of its kind and partner to over 2,000 eco-friendly accommodation providers and attractions in the UK and abroad.

Kafoodle: An innovative, easy-to-use software system that supports chefs, hoteliers and restaurateurs in the management of their menus and allergen compliance.

Full award categories, criteria and sponsor details are now available at www.cis-excellenceawards.com.

The closing date for entries is Friday 10th March 2017.

The 2017 categories are as follows:

* The Business Innovation Award, sponsored by Bidvest Foodservice Scotland

* The Employee of the Year Award, sponsored by Mazars and the Royal Bank of Scotland

* The Banqueting & Events Chef of the Year, co-sponsored by ASA Recruitment. *This award is available for co-sponsorship*

* The Hospitality Educator of the Year Award. *This award is available for sponsorship*

* The Healthier Scotland Award, sponsored by the healthyliving award, in association with NHS Health Scotland

* The Trainee and Employee Retention Award, sponsored by Caterer.com

* The Pub-Restaurant Excellence Award, sponsored by KraftHeinz

* The Sustainable Business Award, co-sponsored by Green Tourism and Seafood Scotland

* The Restaurant Newcomer of the Year Award, sponsored by Kafoodle

* The Independent Hotel of the Year Award, co-sponsored by Bruce Stevenson Insurance and Davidson Asset Management

* The Young Chef of the Year Award, sponsored by Brakes Scotland

* The Group Hotel of the Year Award, sponsored by Hoshizaki Gram

* The Patisserie Chef of the Year Award, sponsored by Callebaut

* The Restaurant of the Year Award, sponsored by Unilever Food Solutions

* The Chef of the Year Award, sponsored by BaxterStorey Ltd

* The Lifetime Excellence Award, sponsored by Braehead Foods