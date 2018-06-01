The CIS Excellence Awards 2018: The Results!
The CIS Excellence Awards 2018: The Results!
in partnership with
The Employee of the Year Award, sponsored by Fresh Food Company
Winner: Samantha Wright, The Dunstane Houses, Edinburgh
Finalists:
- Stephanie Baxter, Doubletree by Hilton Glasgow Central
- Robert McPhee, Carnoustie Golf Hotel and Spa
- Katie Sillars, Bidfood Scotland
The Sustainable Business Award, co-sponsored by Green Tourism and Seafood Scotland
Winner: The Scottish Café & Restaurant, Edinburgh
Finalists:
- BaxterStorey Scotland
- Hickory, Edinburgh
The Business Innovation Award, sponsored by Sodexo
Winner: Chefs Eye Tech
- Highly Commended: Shepherd Filters UK
- Finalist: The Scottish Salmon Company, Edinburgh
The Healthier Scotland Award, sponsored by the healthyliving award, in association with NHS Health Scotland
Winner: ESS Offshore Food and Nutrition Team
Finalists:
- Aramark @ Aegon
- Buchanan Bistro, Aberdeenshire
The Training and Employee Retention Award, sponsored by Caterer.com
Winner: Auchrannie Leisure Ltd, Isle of Arran
- Highly commended: North Lanarkshire Council
- Finalist: City of Glasgow College / CAL MAC Hospitality Apprenticeship
The Pub Excellence Award, sponsored by KraftHeinz Foodservice
Winner: Nobles Café Bar & Restaurant, Edinburgh
Finalists:
- Rabble Taphouse & Grill, Edinburgh
- Scran and Scallie, Edinburgh
The Banqueting and Events Chef Award, co-sponsored by ASA Recruitment and Tilda
Winner: Andrew Laycock, Wilde Thyme Catering, Perthshire
Finalists:
- Scott Brodowski, Hickory, Edinburgh
- Brian Canale, Heritage Portfolio, Edinburgh
- Ann Milne, Hudsons Catering, Aberdeen
The Restaurant Newcomer of the Year Award, sponsored by Kafoodle
Winner: The Spanish Butcher, Glasgow
Finalists:
- Colonnades at the Signet Library, Edinburgh
- Sugar Boat, Helensburgh
The Food Tourism Award, sponsored by Bidfood Scotland
Winner: Eat on the Green, Ellon, Aberdeenshire
Finalists:
- Ballintaggart Farm, Pitlochry, Perthshire
- Salar Smokehouse, South Uist
The Hospitality Educator of the Year Award, sponsored by CH&Co Group
Winner: Tony Budde, Dumfries and Galloway College
Finalists:
- Kenneth Hett, City of Glasgow College
- Vicki Munro, SRUC Elmwood College
The Independent Hotel of the Year Award, co-sponsored by Bruce Stevenson Insurance and the Royal Bank of Scotland
Winner: The Douglas Hotel, Isle of Arran
Finalists
- The Dunstane Houses, Edinburgh
- The Lovat Loch Ness, Fort Augustus
The Patisserie Chef of the Year Award, sponsored by Callebaut
Winner: Gary Millard, Colonnades at the Signet Library, Edinburgh
Finalist:
- Stephen Espouy, The Royal Yacht Britannia, Edinburgh
The Group Hotel of the Year Award, sponsored by Instock
Winner: Skeabost House Hotel, Isle of Skye
Finalists:
- Doubletree by Hilton Glasgow Central
- Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh – The Caledonian
The Young Chef of the Year Award, sponsored by Brakes Scotland
Winner: Craig Palmer, Marcliffe Hotel and Spa, Aberdeen
Finalists:
- Kevin McCafferty, City of Glasgow College
- Conor McLean, The Cellar, Anstruther
The Restaurant of the Year Award, co-sponsored by Aramark and Olleco
Winner: The Three Chimneys, Isle of Skye
Finalists:
- Gamba, Glasgow
- L’Escargot Blanc , Edinburgh
The Chef of the Year Award, sponsored by BaxterStorey Scotland
Winner: Geoffrey Smeddle, The Peat Inn, St Andrews
Finalists:
- Fred Berkmiller, L’Escargot Restaurants, Edinburgh
- Billy Boyter, The Cellar Restaurant, Anstruther
- Brian Grigor, The Balmoral Hotel, Edinburgh
- Paul Wedgwood, Wedgwood The Restaurant, Edinburgh
The Lifetime Achievement Award, sponsored by Braehead Foods
Winner:
Bill and Cath Costley, Costley & Costley Hotels
There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?Write a comment