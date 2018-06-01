The CIS Excellence Awards 2018: The Results!

in partnership with



The Employee of the Year Award, sponsored by Fresh Food Company

Winner: Samantha Wright, The Dunstane Houses, Edinburgh

Finalists:

Stephanie Baxter, Doubletree by Hilton Glasgow Central

Robert McPhee, Carnoustie Golf Hotel and Spa

Katie Sillars, Bidfood Scotland

The Sustainable Business Award, co-sponsored by Green Tourism and Seafood Scotland

Winner: The Scottish Café & Restaurant, Edinburgh

Finalists:

BaxterStorey Scotland

Hickory, Edinburgh

The Business Innovation Award, sponsored by Sodexo

Winner: Chefs Eye Tech

Highly Commended: Shepherd Filters UK

Shepherd Filters UK Finalist: The Scottish Salmon Company, Edinburgh

The Healthier Scotland Award, sponsored by the healthyliving award, in association with NHS Health Scotland

Winner: ESS Offshore Food and Nutrition Team

Finalists:

Aramark @ Aegon

Buchanan Bistro, Aberdeenshire

The Training and Employee Retention Award, sponsored by Caterer.com

Winner: Auchrannie Leisure Ltd, Isle of Arran

Highly commended: North Lanarkshire Council

North Lanarkshire Council Finalist: City of Glasgow College / CAL MAC Hospitality Apprenticeship

The Pub Excellence Award, sponsored by KraftHeinz Foodservice

Winner: Nobles Café Bar & Restaurant, Edinburgh

Finalists:

Rabble Taphouse & Grill, Edinburgh

Scran and Scallie, Edinburgh

The Banqueting and Events Chef Award, co-sponsored by ASA Recruitment and Tilda

Winner: Andrew Laycock, Wilde Thyme Catering, Perthshire

Finalists:

Scott Brodowski, Hickory, Edinburgh

Brian Canale, Heritage Portfolio, Edinburgh

Ann Milne, Hudsons Catering, Aberdeen

The Restaurant Newcomer of the Year Award, sponsored by Kafoodle

Winner: The Spanish Butcher, Glasgow

Finalists:

Colonnades at the Signet Library, Edinburgh

Sugar Boat, Helensburgh

The Food Tourism Award, sponsored by Bidfood Scotland

Winner: Eat on the Green, Ellon, Aberdeenshire

Finalists:

Ballintaggart Farm, Pitlochry, Perthshire

Salar Smokehouse, South Uist

The Hospitality Educator of the Year Award, sponsored by CH&Co Group

Winner: Tony Budde, Dumfries and Galloway College

Finalists:

Kenneth Hett, City of Glasgow College

Vicki Munro, SRUC Elmwood College

The Independent Hotel of the Year Award, co-sponsored by Bruce Stevenson Insurance and the Royal Bank of Scotland

Winner: The Douglas Hotel, Isle of Arran

Finalists

The Dunstane Houses, Edinburgh

The Lovat Loch Ness, Fort Augustus

The Patisserie Chef of the Year Award, sponsored by Callebaut

Winner: Gary Millard, Colonnades at the Signet Library, Edinburgh

Finalist:

Stephen Espouy, The Royal Yacht Britannia, Edinburgh

The Group Hotel of the Year Award, sponsored by Instock

Winner: Skeabost House Hotel, Isle of Skye

Finalists:

Doubletree by Hilton Glasgow Central

Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh – The Caledonian

The Young Chef of the Year Award, sponsored by Brakes Scotland

Winner: Craig Palmer, Marcliffe Hotel and Spa, Aberdeen

Finalists:

Kevin McCafferty, City of Glasgow College

Conor McLean, The Cellar, Anstruther

The Restaurant of the Year Award, co-sponsored by Aramark and Olleco

Winner: The Three Chimneys, Isle of Skye

Finalists:

Gamba, Glasgow

L’Escargot Blanc , Edinburgh

The Chef of the Year Award, sponsored by BaxterStorey Scotland

Winner: Geoffrey Smeddle, The Peat Inn, St Andrews

Finalists:

Fred Berkmiller, L’Escargot Restaurants, Edinburgh

Billy Boyter, The Cellar Restaurant, Anstruther

Brian Grigor, The Balmoral Hotel, Edinburgh

Paul Wedgwood, Wedgwood The Restaurant, Edinburgh

The Lifetime Achievement Award, sponsored by Braehead Foods

Winner:

Bill and Cath Costley, Costley & Costley Hotels