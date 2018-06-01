Catering Scotland

The CIS Excellence Awards 2018: The Results!

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

The CIS Excellence Awards 2018: The Results!

The CIS Excellence Awards 2018: The Results!
June 01
10:07 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The CIS Excellence Awards 2018: The Results!

in partnership with


The Employee of the Year Award, sponsored by Fresh Food Company

Winner: Samantha Wright, The Dunstane Houses, Edinburgh

Finalists:

  • Stephanie Baxter, Doubletree by Hilton Glasgow Central
  • Robert McPhee, Carnoustie Golf Hotel and Spa
  • Katie Sillars, Bidfood Scotland

The Sustainable Business Award, co-sponsored by Green Tourism and Seafood Scotland

Winner: The Scottish Café & Restaurant, Edinburgh

Finalists:

  • BaxterStorey Scotland
  • Hickory, Edinburgh

The Business Innovation Award, sponsored by Sodexo

Winner: Chefs Eye Tech

  • Highly Commended: Shepherd Filters UK
  • Finalist: The Scottish Salmon Company, Edinburgh

The Healthier Scotland Award, sponsored by the healthyliving award, in association with NHS Health Scotland

Winner: ESS Offshore Food and Nutrition Team

Finalists:

  • Aramark @ Aegon
  • Buchanan Bistro, Aberdeenshire

The Training and Employee Retention Award, sponsored by Caterer.com

Winner:  Auchrannie Leisure Ltd, Isle of Arran

  • Highly commended: North Lanarkshire Council
  • Finalist: City of Glasgow College / CAL MAC Hospitality Apprenticeship

The Pub Excellence Award, sponsored by KraftHeinz Foodservice

Winner: Nobles Café Bar & Restaurant, Edinburgh

Finalists:

  • Rabble Taphouse & Grill, Edinburgh
  • Scran and Scallie, Edinburgh

The Banqueting and Events Chef Award, co-sponsored by ASA Recruitment and Tilda

Winner: Andrew Laycock, Wilde Thyme Catering, Perthshire

Finalists:

  • Scott Brodowski, Hickory, Edinburgh
  • Brian Canale, Heritage Portfolio, Edinburgh
  • Ann Milne, Hudsons Catering, Aberdeen

The Restaurant Newcomer of the Year Award, sponsored by Kafoodle

Winner: The Spanish Butcher, Glasgow

Finalists:

  • Colonnades at the Signet Library, Edinburgh
  • Sugar Boat, Helensburgh

The Food Tourism Award, sponsored by Bidfood Scotland

Winner: Eat on the Green, Ellon, Aberdeenshire

Finalists:

  • Ballintaggart Farm, Pitlochry, Perthshire
  • Salar Smokehouse, South Uist

The Hospitality Educator of the Year Award, sponsored by CH&Co Group

Winner: Tony Budde, Dumfries and Galloway College

Finalists:

  • Kenneth Hett, City of Glasgow College
  • Vicki Munro, SRUC Elmwood College

The Independent Hotel of the Year Award, co-sponsored by Bruce Stevenson Insurance and the Royal Bank of Scotland

Winner: The Douglas Hotel, Isle of Arran

Finalists

  • The Dunstane Houses, Edinburgh
  • The Lovat Loch Ness, Fort Augustus

The Patisserie Chef of the Year Award, sponsored by Callebaut

Winner: Gary Millard, Colonnades at the Signet Library, Edinburgh

Finalist:

  • Stephen Espouy, The Royal Yacht Britannia, Edinburgh   

The Group Hotel of the Year Award, sponsored by Instock

Winner: Skeabost House Hotel, Isle of Skye

Finalists:

  • Doubletree by Hilton Glasgow Central
  • Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh – The Caledonian

The Young Chef of the Year Award, sponsored by Brakes Scotland

Winner: Craig Palmer, Marcliffe Hotel and Spa, Aberdeen

Finalists:

  • Kevin McCafferty, City of Glasgow College
  • Conor McLean, The Cellar, Anstruther

The Restaurant of the Year Award, co-sponsored by Aramark and Olleco 

Winner: The Three Chimneys, Isle of Skye

Finalists:

  • Gamba, Glasgow
  • L’Escargot Blanc , Edinburgh

The Chef of the Year Award, sponsored by BaxterStorey Scotland

Winner: Geoffrey Smeddle, The Peat Inn, St Andrews

Finalists:

  • Fred Berkmiller, L’Escargot Restaurants, Edinburgh
  • Billy Boyter, The Cellar Restaurant, Anstruther
  • Brian Grigor, The Balmoral Hotel, Edinburgh
  • Paul Wedgwood, Wedgwood The Restaurant, Edinburgh

The Lifetime Achievement Award, sponsored by Braehead Foods

Winner:

Bill and Cath Costley, Costley & Costley Hotels

Tags
CIS Excellence Award sponsorsCIS Excellence Awardscis excellence awards 2018
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.
Maintained by CWC

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.