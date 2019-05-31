The CIS Excellence Awards 2019, in partnership with Caterer.com
The Employee of the Year Award, sponsored by Fresh Food Company
WINNER: Stephen King, Uisge Bar and Restaurant, Perthshire
Finalists:
- Rory MacAleece, Ibis Styles Glasgow/Ibis Styles Glasgow West (Maven Capital Partners)
- Terry McBeth, Doubletree by Hilton Glasgow Central
The Sustainable Business Award, sponsored by Green Tourism and Keenan Recycling
WINNERS: BaxterStorey Scotland in partnership with City of Glasgow College
Fairmont St Andrews
Finalist:
- BaxterStorey Scotland
The Healthier Scotland Award, sponsored by the healthyliving award, in association with NHS Health Scotland
Winner: The Usual Place, Dumfries
Finalists:
- Aramark – Scotland Team
- BaxterStorey at City of Glasgow College
The Training and Employee Retention Award, sponsored by Caterer.com
Winner: City of Glasgow College / CalMac
Finalists:
- Fazenda Rodizio Bar and Grill, Edinburgh
- Sonas Hospitality Ltd, Isle of Skye
The Pub Excellence Award, sponsored by KraftHeinz Foodservice
Winner: The Lord of the Isles, Craobh Haven, Argyll
Finalists:
- The Crinan Hotel, by Lochgilphead, Argyll
- The Crown and Kitchen, East Linton, East Lothian
- The Horseshoe Inn, Eddleston, Peebles
The Banqueting and Events Chef Award, co-sponsored by ASA Recruitment and Tilda
Winner: Alan Boslem, Big Bite Catering, Airdrie
Finalists:
- Scott Brodowski, Hickory, Edinburgh
- James Burton, Ginger Snap Catering & Food Design, Edinburgh
The Restaurant Newcomer of the Year Award, sponsored by TLT Solicitors
Winner: Edinbane Lodge Restaurant, Isle of Skye
Finalists:
- The Little Chartroom, Edinburgh
- The Lookout by Gardener’s Cottage, Edinburgh
- North Harbour Bistro, Isle of Harris
The Food Tourism Award, co-sponsored by Seafood Scotland and Sodexo
Winner: Cannonball Restaurant and Bar, Edinburgh
Finalists:
- Aberdeen International Airport
- Rufflets, St Andrews
The Hospitality Educator of the Year Award, sponsored by Inspire Catering
Winners: Allison Kennedy, City of Glasgow College
Steph Tanner, Edinburgh College
Finalist: Ian Pirrie, Edinburgh School of Food and Wine
The Independent Hotel of the Year Award, sponsored by Tetley Foodservice
Winner: Glenapp Castle, Ballantrae, South Ayrshire
Commended: Cavens Country House Hotel, Kirkbean, Dumfries
Finalists:
- The Allanton Inn, Duns, Berwickshire
- The Dunstane Houses, Edinburgh
The Patisserie Chef of the Year Award, sponsored by Callebaut
Winner: Shona Sutherland, Taystful, Blairgowrie
Commended: Iain Baillie, Tantrum Doughnuts, Glasgow
Finalist:
Gerard Chouet, Restaurant Andrew Fairlie, Gleneagles Hotel
The Group Hotel of the Year Award, co-sponsored by Bruce Stevenson Insurance Brokers and InStock
Winner: Hilton Glasgow
Finalists:
- Sandman Signature Aberdeen Hotel
- Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh – The Caledonian
The Young Chef of the Year Award, sponsored by Brakes Scotland
Winner: Jordan Clark, Pennygate Lodge, Isle of Mull
Finalists:
- Jamie Deans, Deans Restaurant, Perth
- Ewan Jones, Café St Honore, Edinburgh
- Ross McLaren, CH&Co at Baillie Gifford, Edinburgh
The Restaurant of the Year Award, co-sponsored by Pelican Procurement and POSH Communication
Winner: The Seafood Ristorante, St Andrews
Finalists:
- Barley Bree Restaurant with Rooms, Crieff
- Le Roi Fou, Edinburgh
The Chef of the Year Award, sponsored by BaxterStorey
Winner: Fred Berkmiller, L’Escargot Restaurants, Edinburgh
Finalists:
- Jerome Henry, Le Roi Fou, Edinburgh
- Praveen Kumar, Tabla Indian Restaurant, Perth
- Paul Wedgwood, Wedgwood the Restaurant, Edinburgh
The Lifetime Achievement Award, co-sponsored by Braehead Foods and City of Glasgow College
Winner: Albert H. Roux OBE, KFO
