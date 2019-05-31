The CIS Excellence Awards 2019, in partnership with Caterer.com

Catering Scotland

The CIS Excellence Awards 2019

May 31
2019
The shortlist of finalists for the CIS Excellence Awards 2019

in partnership with

The Employee of the Year Award, sponsored by Fresh Food Company

WINNER: Stephen King, Uisge Bar and Restaurant, Perthshire

Finalists:

  • Rory MacAleece, Ibis Styles Glasgow/Ibis Styles Glasgow West (Maven Capital Partners)
  • Terry McBeth, Doubletree by Hilton Glasgow Central

The Sustainable Business Award, sponsored by Green Tourism and Keenan Recycling

WINNERS: BaxterStorey Scotland in partnership with City of Glasgow College

Fairmont St Andrews

Finalist:

  • BaxterStorey Scotland

The Healthier Scotland Award, sponsored by the healthyliving award, in association with NHS Health Scotland

Winner: The Usual Place, Dumfries

Finalists:

  • Aramark – Scotland Team
  • BaxterStorey at City of Glasgow College

The Training and Employee Retention Award, sponsored by Caterer.com

Winner: City of Glasgow College / CalMac

Finalists:

  • Fazenda Rodizio Bar and Grill, Edinburgh
  • Sonas Hospitality Ltd, Isle of Skye

The Pub Excellence Award, sponsored by KraftHeinz Foodservice

Winner: The Lord of the Isles, Craobh Haven, Argyll

Finalists:

  • The Crinan Hotel, by Lochgilphead, Argyll
  • The Crown and Kitchen, East Linton, East Lothian
  • The Horseshoe Inn, Eddleston, Peebles

The Banqueting and Events Chef Award, co-sponsored by ASA Recruitment and Tilda

Winner: Alan Boslem, Big Bite Catering, Airdrie

Finalists:

  • Scott Brodowski, Hickory, Edinburgh
  • James Burton, Ginger Snap Catering & Food Design, Edinburgh

The Restaurant Newcomer of the Year Award, sponsored by TLT Solicitors

Winner: Edinbane Lodge Restaurant, Isle of Skye

Finalists:

  • The Little Chartroom, Edinburgh
  • The Lookout by Gardener’s Cottage, Edinburgh
  • North Harbour Bistro, Isle of Harris

The Food Tourism Award, co-sponsored by Seafood Scotland and Sodexo

Winner: Cannonball Restaurant and Bar, Edinburgh

Finalists:

  • Aberdeen International Airport
  • Rufflets, St Andrews

The Hospitality Educator of the Year Award, sponsored by Inspire Catering

Winners: Allison Kennedy, City of Glasgow College

Steph Tanner, Edinburgh College

Finalist: Ian Pirrie, Edinburgh School of Food and Wine

The Independent Hotel of the Year Award, sponsored by Tetley Foodservice

Winner: Glenapp Castle, Ballantrae, South Ayrshire

Commended: Cavens Country House Hotel, Kirkbean, Dumfries

Finalists:

  • The Allanton Inn, Duns, Berwickshire
  • The Dunstane Houses, Edinburgh

The Patisserie Chef of the Year Award, sponsored by Callebaut

Winner: Shona Sutherland, Taystful, Blairgowrie

Commended: Iain Baillie, Tantrum Doughnuts, Glasgow

Finalist:

Gerard Chouet, Restaurant Andrew Fairlie, Gleneagles Hotel

 

The Group Hotel of the Year Award, co-sponsored by Bruce Stevenson Insurance Brokers and InStock

Winner: Hilton Glasgow

Finalists:

  • Sandman Signature Aberdeen Hotel
  • Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh – The Caledonian

The Young Chef of the Year Award, sponsored by Brakes Scotland

Winner: Jordan Clark, Pennygate Lodge, Isle of Mull

Finalists:

  • Jamie Deans, Deans Restaurant, Perth
  • Ewan Jones, Café St Honore, Edinburgh
  • Ross McLaren, CH&Co at Baillie Gifford, Edinburgh

The Restaurant of the Year Award, co-sponsored by Pelican Procurement and POSH Communication

Winner: The Seafood Ristorante, St Andrews

Finalists:

  • Barley Bree Restaurant with Rooms, Crieff
  • Le Roi Fou, Edinburgh

The Chef of the Year Award, sponsored by BaxterStorey

Winner: Fred Berkmiller, L’Escargot Restaurants, Edinburgh

Finalists:

  • Jerome Henry, Le Roi Fou, Edinburgh
  • Praveen Kumar, Tabla Indian Restaurant, Perth
  • Paul Wedgwood, Wedgwood the Restaurant, Edinburgh

The Lifetime Achievement Award, co-sponsored by Braehead Foods and City of Glasgow College

Winner: Albert H. Roux OBE, KFO

 

