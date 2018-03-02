A tourism and hospitality event took place earlier this week in response to concerns from local employers in the Scottish Borders about a future skills gap.

Organised by a group of individuals and institutions, A Taste of Borders Tourism welcomed to Kelso Racecourse more than 150 pupils from secondary schools across the area to help them learn more about the opportunities in the sector.

Sponsored by CIS Excellence Independent Hotel of the Year co-sponsor, Bruce Stevenson Insurance Brokers, the initiative was spearheaded by Scottish Borders MSP Rachael Hamilton (pictured below and above right), together with institutions including Borders College.

Mrs Hamilton, MSP for Ettrick, Roxburgh and Berwickshire, said: ‘There is currently a skills shortage that is acutely felt in the Scottish Borders, and this event helped to inspire young people to get involved in the sector in order to help it grow.

‘We would like to extend our sincere thanks to all who sponsored this event and helped to make it happen.

‘Despite the acute skills shortage, the Scottish Borders is proud to have one of the strongest tourism and hospitality sectors in Scotland and it is right that we work hard to make it stronger.

‘The young people of the Scottish Borders can and will make a tremendous contribution to our local economy and we should support them to do just that. This event has highlighted the talent we have in our young persons and it is time to cultivate that talent and work together to see the Scottish Borders economy grow as a whole.’

Bruce Stevenson Insurance Brokers’ Alex Richardson (pictured above left) added: ‘With a local presence in the Scottish Borders it is important to educate the next generation on the skills required and to highlight the career opportunities within the sector.

‘The Taste of Borders Tourism event highlighted that a career in hospitality and tourism is not just about working in a hotel or restaurant; if you are interested in a range of careers in digital marketing, filming, advertising, logistics, management, entrepreneurship and even insurance and risk management, all of these roles can and need to be filled with enthusiastic young people who are keen to showcase the Scottish Borders to the rest of the world.’

Organisations who took part in the event included:

Born in the Borders, Jedburgh

Firebrick Brasserie, Lauder

VisitScotland

Barony Castle

The Buccleuch Arms, St Boswells

Carfraemill Hotel, Lauder

Midlothian Borders Tourism Action Group

Provender, Melrose

