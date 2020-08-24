As schools return and pupils begin to think once again about their future and the kind of careers for which they will aim to study, EP Business in Hospitality hosted an online interview earlier this month with academics from two leading centres of education excellence in Switzerland.

Ulkrika Bjorklund of the Hotel Institute in Montreux and Max Behest of the Cesar Ritz Colleges & Culinary Arts Academy (pictured above) are university deans who have been at the forefront of hospitality education for over 20 years. Working from their respective world-class Swiss institutions, the two have witnessed significant changes and opportunities in further education since lock-down began.

The conversation, chaired by EP Chief Executive Chris Sheppardson, aimed to shed a degree of light on students and their perception of the hospitality industry, including:

• How they have students responded to the COVID-19 crisis

• How the hotel schools are adapting and evolving

• Whether hospitality education has become more important

• Has this period brought educators closer to their students?

• How will the industry change as a result of COVID-19?

You can view the interview here.