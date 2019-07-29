Catering Scotland

The Key Steps To Keeping Your Clients Longer

July 29
13:23 2019
Daniela Grendene

It is a well known fact that it costs around six times more to gain a new customer than it does to retain an existing one. With that in mind, it is critical that businesses keep repeat business but how exactly can this be achieved?

Daniela Grendene outlines the key steps to keep customers coming back for more…

1) Welcome your customers: Through subtle gestures and signals like tone of voice, expressions, posture, etc, customers are able to tell whether you’re happy to see them. Such signs send powerful messages to them about how you are feeling in relation to their presence and potential custom.

People are more inclined to engage with organisations that make them feel appreciated

2) Reward loyalty: The key question is: ‘Are you keeping your current clients engaged, involved and eager to return for your products and services? Put simply, if you can retain your customers, your revenues will increase. It does not cost much or take much effort to let someone know you appreciate their patronage and are ready to reward them for coming back to you.

3) Reduce the risk factor by providing added value and superlative service: If you can provide a customer with a good experience, you enhance their client satisfaction level and reduced their need to go to another business where the quality of service or experience is perhaps unknown. Such a strategy will make engaging with you less risky and help you retain your current customers. Keep an open ear and learn to look for any signs that your own customers aren’t happy with the product or service you are providing. Customer satisfaction surveys can play an important role here.

In the long-run, a few simple steps such as these will be far more cost-effective then spending time, energy and money in looking for new clients.

Daniela Grendene is an executive coach with 25 years’ experience who teaches directors about business results and making money. For more information on how they can help you and your organisation to reach the next level, visit www.actioncoach.co.uk.

