CIS Excellence Pub Excellence of the Year sponsor, KraftHeinz, has launched its industry-wide competition for 2020. #57HospitalityHeroes – Growing a Better World is open to any hospitality professional under 35 who continues to go above and beyond their role for the greater good. From industry mentors and charity volunteers, to campaigners, community leaders and anyone else in similar roles, the competition recognises those who are dedicated to giving something back in their spare time.

Essential details:

Registration period: 10th March – 30th June 2020

10th March – 30th June 2020 Who : Individuals working within the foodservice and hospitality sectors aged under 35 on 1st October 2020

: Individuals working within the foodservice and hospitality sectors aged under 35 on 1st October 2020 Prize: The winner will be given a place on the arena board for 12 months and tickets to Arena networking events throughout the year. A £500 donation will also be made to a charity or initiative of the winner’s choice.

Enter at: http://bit.ly/57HHcompetition

www.heinzfoodservice.co.uk

www.cis-excellenceawards.com