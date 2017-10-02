The Olleco Young Highland Chef competition has kicked off at Burghfield House in Dornoch. An annual competition inviting entrants from 18 – 30 years of age, the contest sees eight entrants selected to go head-to-head in a live cook-off.

Organised by North Highland College UHI and Chez Roux Ltd and sponsored by Olleco, the final takes place at the college’s training restaurant.

Competing for the top prize of £500, a work experience placement in Le Gavroche and a Robot Coupe machine worth £2,000, the finalists will all be awarded with a certificate at the champagne reception after the cook-off in the hotel’s celebration marquee.

Led by Albert Roux OBE, the judging panel features several of Britain’s top culinary professionals including Glen Watson, Steven Doherty, Derek Johnstone and Simon Rogan.

The runner up will take home £250 and a week’s work experience at The RAC Club in London and third place will receive £100. Albert Roux will present all finalists with

Speaking about this years’ competition, Mr Roux said: ‘It is always gratifying to come to the Highlands to judge the young talent and our line-up of judges this year is again second to none. Of course, we are there not only to judge but to encourage the young talent that is waiting to be discovered! Seasonal, local, well cooked dishes; these are the main criteria we are looking for and that we are looking forward to tasting in the final.’

Meanwhile, students from the Hospitality and Professional Cookery course at the North Highland College UHI will assist the lecturing team at the event.

More information is available at https://www.facebook.com/YHCCompetition/

www.olleco.co.uk