With just a day to go until ScotHot 2019 opens its doors to over 7,000 key industry figures, organisers are urging business owners and operators to register for a free ticket.

Taking place from 13th – 14th March in collaboration with Scottish Tourism Month, ScotHot brings together thousands of industry professionals to share ideas and continue growing Scotland’s reputation as a world-class culinary destination.

Featuring a packed programme of over 200 curated exhibitors, from leading hospitality operators and suppliers, educational talks and seminars from key industry figures, to demos from some of the country’s leading chefs and in of course the hotly anticipated Scottish Culinary Championships.

Meanwhile, returning features for ScotHot 2019 include the Staff Canteen Live, which showcases the culinary skills of some of the UK’s leading chefs, and Liquid Academy Live, where a calendar of inspiring speakers will discuss innovation and development across Scotland’s drinks industry.

Event highlights include the Scottish Tourism Alliance Spotlight Stage (pictured left) with sessions including ‘Scotland’s Food Tourism Strategy’, A Social Media Masterclass, and TripAdvisor Is A Friend, Not A Foe.

Event Director for ScotHot, Ross Carter, said: ‘Tickets are free for those working in Scotland’s food, drink, hospitality and tourism sectors and we’re looking forward to sharing our biggest and best line-up yet with thousands of delegates in Glasgow.

Visit www.scothot.co.uk today to register for free.

www.scottishtourismalliance.co.uk.