Scotland has triumphed in one of the country’s most prestigious student chef contests, boasting no fewer than three institutions in the semi-finals of the 2018 Country Range Student Chef Challenge.

Students from Ayrshire, City of Glasgow and North East Scotland colleges will battle it out later this month with 13 others from around the UK for a place in the live grand final at Hotelympia on 7th March.

The semi-finalists will cook off in intense conditions under the supervision of Craft Guild of Chefs’ judging chairman Chris Basten and challenge organiser Emma Holden of the Country Range Group.

This year’s theme – Around the World in Three Spices – requires teams to use a different fresh or ground spice in each of three courses as part of a three-cover menu prepared in 90 minutes.

Ms Holden said: ‘The paper judging standard increases every year so it’s now up to the teams to deal with the pressure and ensure they do justice to the menus and ingredients they have chosen.’

Chris Basten, Craft Guild of Chefs’ Chairman of Judges, added: ‘Balancing spices in dishes is a tough skill so it’s obvious a lot of testing and preparation has been put into the applications.

‘Congratulations to everyone who applied.’

Now in its 24th year, the annual Country Range Student Chef Challenge represents the ultimate test for full-time hospitality college students looking showcase their culinary skills.

The following 16 teams have made it to the semi-finals later this month:

Ayrshire College

City of Liverpool College

City College Norwich

City of Glasgow College

College of West Anglia

East Kent College

Gloucestershire College

Highbury College

Loughborough College

Newbury College

Newcastle College

North East Scotland College

SERC (Downpatrick) College

University of Derby

Waltham Forrest

Westminster Kingsway

Visit www.countryrangestudentchef.co.uk for more information.