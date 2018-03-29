Tickets are on sale now for Edinburgh’s Tales of the Cocktail and Taste of Tales, a series of complementary events throughout the city from 7th-10th April. With guest bartender experiences and private parties aimed at showcasing the capital’s cocktail culture through local bars and restaurants, the events present a birds-eye view of this increasingly lucrative subculture.

Interactive educational seminars will cover a variety of issues, from the rising popularity of of low-proof cocktails to an inside look at what goes on behind the scenes of the world’s most creative and innovative beverage programmes.

Discounts of 10% are available for bookings of three or more seminars, and 15% for Edinburgh-based* delegates. Tickets are available to book here.

Founded in 2002, Tales of the Cocktail has grown from an annual walking tour of historic New Orleans cocktail bars into the world’s premier cocktail festival. This year’s Edinburgh event takes place from 7th-10th April. Visit TalesoftheCocktail.com for information and to book tickets.

* To qualify, enter your postal code where it asks for ‘promo code’ on the ticketing website. One discount code per transaction.

The Tales of the Cocktail Tour Seminar Programme:

The Spritzer: From The Italian Classic Aperitivo To Low-ABV Cocktails

Discover the evolution of the modern Italian aperitivo and how the classic spritzer became the 21st century worldwide trend. Hosted by Italian drink expert Giuseppe Gallo and presented by Aperitivo Select

Breaking The Mould

Join Joe Schofield, Max Venning, Mimi Lorandova and Vasilis Kyritsis as they examine the most innovative beverage programmes in the world and explore what goes on behind the scenes. Presented by Bombay Sapphire.

Against The Grain

World whisky afficianado Davin de Kergommeaux examines how varying grains and distillation techniques translate into different whisky flavors? Canadian whisky expert Davin de Kergommeaux, together with glassware expert, Kevin Vollebregt, will lead delegates through a unique tasting of newly distilled rye, wheat, barley and corn spirits in this unmissable master class.

Ballin’ on a Budget

Iain ‘Panda’ McPherson will demonstrate, with practical tips from his own Edinburgh empire, how to be recognised in the World’s Best 50. Presented by the New Orleans Culinary & Cultural Preservation Society.

The Dollars of Diversity

Join New York mixologist Elayne Duff and guests for a session packed with tips aimed at helping businesses to boost diversity and inclusivity, from gender and race, to age, country of origin and social class. Presented by the New Orleans Culinary & Cultural Preservation Society.

Sound Advice

Music is the most important way to create an instant atmosphere in your venue. Join moderator Jacob Briars, along with panelists Sly Augustin and Metinee Kongsrivali to learn about the latest technology, how to promote your music offering and what might be the best music to drink to. Presented by Bacardi.

