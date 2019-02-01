Catering Scotland

Tilda On Hand to Help Operators Celebrate Chinese New Year

February 01
23:07 2019
Providing the first golden opportunity of 2019 to boost profits, Tilda Foodservice is encouraging operators to take part in the Chinese New Year celebrations tomorrow, 5th February. Last year, over 700,000 people in London alone celebrated Chinese New Year^, highlighting the festival’s overwhelming popularity. Given the Asian food market is now worth £3bn in the UK*, the Spring Festival, provides a chance for operators to increase sales and start benefiting from Britain’s favourite cuisine**.=

Annette Coggins, Head of Foodservice, Tilda UK (pictured left), says: ‘By adding a selection of Chinese dishes to menus, operators can appeal to consumers looking to celebrate the Year of the Pig. As rice is an integral part of Chinese cooking, we’ve created a selection of dishes using Tilda’s Fragrant Jasmine Rice that will support operators in planning their celebratory menus.’
Tilda Fragrant Jasmine provides an authentic sticky rice that is ideal for Chinese cuisine. It may be cooked and chilled to use for fried rice, and as the sticky grains separate when reheated, chefs and cooks are guaranteed to serve perfect rice with minimal wastage.

As part of its commitment to the Scottish foodservice market, Tilda is co-sponsoring the CIS Excellence Banqueting and Events Chef Award. Entries are open now and close on 22nd February at www.cis-excellenceawards.com.

For menu inspiration including a host of recipes from Duck Breast with Red Curry-Infused Fragrant Jasmine Rice and Chinese Claypot Rice, to Chinese Prawn Potsticker Dumplings and Mango Rice Pudding, visit www.tildafoodservice.com.

CIS Excellence Awards
