The Scottish Wholesale Association (SWA) has joined forces with licensing firm TLT to launch a bespoke licensing hotline service for its members.

Providing members with benefits including an initial free consultation, discounted rates and TLT licensing seminars, the new service affords access to some of Scotland’s leading licensing lawyers.

Stephen McGowan, head of licensing (Scotland) at TLT (pictured), said: ‘Setting up this hotline will give the association’s members access to our team and help them to quickly and effectively address their licensing issues.

Exclusive to members of the Scottish Wholesale Association, the hotline can be accessed on 0333 006 1130.