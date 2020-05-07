Chef Tom Aikens has teamed up with Only A Pavement Away (OAPA), the charity launched in 2018 to help homeless people gain employment in the hospitality sector, to launch a new cooking contest.

The Tom Aikens Charity Cooking Challenge invites participants to cook a meal in five minutes, donate £5 to the Hospitality Against Homelessness campaign, nominate five friends to pass on the challenge, and share their videos with #fiveminutefeast and #hospitalityagainsthomelessness.

All money raised will go towards supporting members and non-members of Only A Pavement Away to help them out of destitution following the COVID-19 crisis, and get them back into roles within the hospitality industry.

Tom Aikens said: ‘To encourage people to take part in this challenge for such a great cause is an

amazing feeling and I’m delighted to be a part of a charitable project that plans to help those in need while supporting them into the future.’

Meanwhile, the Thomas Franks Foundation is contributing to the Hospitality Against

Homelessness project by donating 2,000 meals this week – in addition to 25 microwaves – to ensure that those who have been placed into hostels have some form of cooking facilities.

Founder Frank Bothwell said: ‘Our charity was established to provide relief for the

disadvantaged, so teaming up with OAPA has enabled us to deliver quality food supplies to the OAPA to ensure that nutritious meals go directly to those most in need.’

Founder and CEO of Only A Pavement Away, Greg Mangham, added: ‘I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has supported us on this project. We’ve seen first-hand the effect that COVID-19 has had on the hospitality industry, and the work we do has never been as vital as it is now.

Hospitality is a community, so we urge everyone who can to get involved.’

To take part in the Tom Aikens Charity Cooking Challenge, visit www.onlyapavementaway.co.uk.