In this series, Daniela Grendene examines the Top 20 marketing mistakes that businesses make and provide tips on how to avoid such mistakes and get it right first time…

No.2: The ‘We vs You’ Focus

When it comes to marketing, there are umpteen trade secrets to make use of. However, most entrepreneurs aren’t too interested in sharing tips with the world at large but that’s where ActionCOACH Business Coaching comes in with the Top 20 marketing mistakes series. While not having a marketing team is definitely the number one marketing mistake, the second most common (and potentially harmful) error is focusing all your marketing collateral on you, the business, rather than them, your customers.

For example, if your website states, ‘We have been serving the valley for more than 20 years,’ that represents a classic mistake. Instead, wording it as ‘YOU will benefit from our 20-plus years of experience,’ focuses the attention on the audience, rather than you or your business. Try outlining how you can meet their needs.

Ahave created a formula for writing copy that will meet these standards: the FAB Formula. List a Fact, an Advantage, and then the Benefit of to the audience.

Daniela Grendene is an executive coach with 25 years’ experience who teaches directors about business results and making money. For more information on how they can help you and your organisation to reach the next level, visit www.actioncoach.co.uk.