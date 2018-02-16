Bidfood Scotland scooped two of the top awards at the Scottish Wholesale Achievers awards last week.

Winning the Great Place to Work Award the CIS Excellence Food Tourism Award sponsor also triumphed in the Best Delivered Operation (Foodservice) category.

Meanwhile, Glasgow-based wholesaler, JW Filshill, won Best Delivered Operation (Retail) and United Wholesale (Scotland) fended off stiff competition to win the sought-after Champion of Champions accolade (pictured below).

Kate Salmon, executive director of the Edinburgh-based Scottish Wholesale Association (pictured above-left), commented: ‘Despite the challenges, wholesalers and suppliers continue to raise their game and I can say with absolute confidence that standards are higher than ever.’

Singling out suppliers for their support of the wholesale sector in Scotland, she added: ‘At Achievers, we go to great lengths to ensure that the awards remain meaningful for all involved but we couldn’t do it without our supplier members.

‘Meanwhile, our Mentoring and Training programmes are helping existing employees to reach their full potential.’

Now in their 16th year, Achievers aims to recognise professionalism and excellence across all sectors of the wholesale industry in Scotland. Almost 500 people attended the gala dinner and awards presentation hosted by TV presenter Jennifer Reoch at the Sheraton Grand, Edinburgh on 8th February.

www.bidfood.co.uk

www.scottishwholesale.co.uk

www.cis-excellenceawards.com

The Winners of the 2018 SWA Achievers in full:

Champion of Champions, sponsored by JTI

United Wholesale (Scotland)

Best Cash & Carry, sponsored by Mondelez International

United Wholesale (Scotland), Queenslie

Best Symbol Group, sponsored by Philip Morris International

Day-Today, United Wholesale (Scotland)

Best Delivered Operation (Foodservice), sponsored by AG Barr

Bidfood Scotland

Great Place to Work, sponsored by Premier Foods

Bidfood Scotland

Best Licensed Operation, sponsored by Whyte & Mackay

United Wholesale (Scotland)

Best Delivered Operation (Retail), sponsored by Halewood International

JW Filshill

Employee of the Year, sponsored by Pritchitts

Irene McLaughlin, head of administration, Fáilte Group

Best Marketing Initiative, sponsored by Quorn Foods

JW Filshill’s ‘Leading the Way’ video series

Best Advertising Campaign

Tennent’s, ‘The Night Bus’

Project Scotland

AG Barr for its campaign behind the launch of Irn-Bru Xtra

Best Overall Service by Suppliers

AG Barr

Supplier Sales Executive of the Year, sponsored by Sugro

Lee Gibson, AG Barr