Top Capital Cook School Launches Skills Development Workshops

February 01
14:47 2018
In an effort to address the chronic skills shortage that continues to blight the hospitality and catering sectors, a CIS Excellence Award-nominated cook school has announced the launch of a series of skills development workshops to support business owners, chefs and kitchen managers looking to up-skill their teams. Priced at £195 per course and open to all levels of food production professionals, cooks and chefs, the three-day workshops include:

(12-14th Feb)

Basic Pastry Workshop: Ideal for those looking to create new menu options from doughs and custards, to sorbets, set desserts and basic chocolate

(26-28th Feb)

Fish & Shellfish Workshop: Covers the preparation and cookery methods of round, flat and shellfish garnishes and both classic and modern sauces

(12-14th March)

Butchery Workshop: Whole-beast butchery, including primals, poultry and techniques including roasting, braising & sous-vide, plus sauces and dark and light stocks

(16-18th April)

Advanced Pastry Workshop: Focuses on advanced techniques including enriched doughs, frozen desserts, mousses and layered desserts, and advanced chocolate

(28-30th May)

Modern Techniques: Covers a broad range of skills, including spherification, jellification, micro-sponges, corals and modern ice cream techniques

Visit www.esfw.com to book before classes fill up.

www.cis-excellenceawards.com

 

CIS Excellence Awardscook schools scotland cook schools edinburghEdinburgh School of Food and WineESFWskills development workshops
