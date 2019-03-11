With health becoming the fastest-growing consumer needstate, consumers are becoming increasingly focused on their overall well-being, actively seeking out products that deliver tangible health benefits. As a result, fruit, herbal and green teas have seen significant growth in popularity, up 9.6% in the 12 months from from 2016 to 2017. Specifically catering to operators looking to expand their beverage menus, Tetley’s envelope collection offers a varied selection, including Lemon and Ginger, Raspberry and Pomegranate, Mint Fusion and Camomile.

Premiumisation

Tea consumers are becoming progressively adventurous in their choice of flavours and blends, and are increasingly inclined to spend more on hot drinks as they seek out premium and healthier options. Matcha and Green Tea are two blends that consumers are willing to pay more for, and are drinking with more frequency than they were 12 months ago.[2] Combined, Green and Matcha tea accumulate 21% of favourite non-black blends out of home,[3] thus reflecting, consumer demand for new flavour experiences.

The Big Breakfast

The share of breakfast occasions eaten out of home has grown since 2015 from 7.3% to 8% in 20171, and shows no sign of decline, with 80 million occasions annually1. It’s evident that out of home breakfast and brunch sales are booming and there’s a real opportunity to tap into consumers who are seeking the best start of the day out of home. To support operators in tapping into the booming breakfast market, Tetley has created the Breakfast Guide, an inspirational tea and food guide for key channels out of home. Recipes in the Breakfast Guide have all been inspired by current food trends and designed to meet a range of customer needs.

Mastering the Perfect Serve

With consumers are becoming exploratory in their tea choices, it is important that staff have the knowledge and confidence to advise the ways in which certain teas can be taken, and the variety of blends on offer. Customers respond well when serving staff are well-informed and passionate about the products they are selling. In the future, tea sommeliers are expected to play a huge part with consumers hungry for the theatre that comes with the tea ritual. By creating a theatre of serve, consumers are more likely to dwell for longer in their surroundings, therefore providing further sales opportunities. Tetley Tea Masters is the UK’s first online training course to support operators in improving consumers’ experience of tea service, taking users on a journey from crop to cup, and addressing the barriers in tea service out of home.

The free to access industry approved foundation level course is presented by renowned Tetley Master Blender Sebastian Michaelis is suitable for all levels – whether front of house, a tea buyer or management. Users can simply register at www.tetleyteamasters.co.uk to start their journey to becoming a Tea Master.

Global Responsibility

Allegra Strategies reports that 74% of the British public think social and environmental reputation is important when choosing a product. This is why Tetley has made sure the tea it sells to foodservice is fully traceable, from crop-to-cup.

We’ve been serving up quality cuppas to the nation since 1837. Operating across the world, we source, buy and blend the finest tea leaves, and promise our customers perfection with every sip.

There is nothing but joy at the bottom of our teacup – for you, our farmers and the environment. One of the founding members of the Ethical Tea Partnership, Tetley works closely with organisations including the Rainforest Alliance, Farmers First Hand, and ‘Tea 2030’ – a coalition of some of the largest tea companies, sustainability organizations, and academics, working together to develop solutions and ensure a sustainable global tea industry.

