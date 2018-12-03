Research released last week has revealed that the UK is a nation of armchair chefs, according to a survey conducted by CIS Excellence Award sponsor, Caterer.com. The stress portrayed on TV cookery shows leads to a decline in people entering the hospitality industry, with 46% of Brits claiming that watching cookery shows puts them off a career as a professional chef and almost two thirds being put off considering a role in the hospitality industry.

The results indicate that the increasing skills shortage in the hospitality industry is partially due to popular cooking shows such as MasterChef and the Great British Bake Off.

Over 60% of adults surveyed say they wouldn’t consider a role in hospitality, while one in five question their own culinary skills, feeling they are just not good enough.

Caterer.com’s Neil Pattison (pictured right) said: ‘The hyped-up tension with contestants beating the clock by seconds offers great TV, but it isn’t accurate at showcasing what a day-to-day role in a leading kitchen is really like.

However, it’s important to remember that these shows are edited for maximum entertainment, which includes focusing on heightened bursts of pressure. This isn’t an accurate reflection of the industry as a whole, which whilst certainly busy and often demanding, offers so much more, including career development, variety of experience and positive teams.

‘Hospitality is a fantastic, personable industry and the situations depicted in these reality TV cooking shows should not lead people to think they can’t handle the pressure of working within it.’

‘Moreover, it’s important to note that hospitality employers are well known for investing in training and development for their staff, so they are fully skilled and prepared. No two days are the same in hospitality, which is why people love it.’

