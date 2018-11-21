CIS Excellence Awards principal sponsor, Caterer.com, has released the findings of its survey of 21,000 hospitality workers from across the EU, and found that up to 16% of workers cited the UK as the most desirable country in which to work. Switzerland and Germany came second equal, both with 14% of respondents claiming the two countries as their preferred destinations.

Meanwhile, 85% of hospitality workers indicated that they are ‘likely’ or ‘very likely’ to consider working in another country, demonstrating the significant international talent pool available to employers and recruiters in the sector, in spite of the uncertainty surrounding Brexit.

Quizzing more than 21,000 hospitality workers across the EU, Caterer.com’s survey aimed to identify recruitment challenges and trends

Director Neil Pattison (pictured left) said: ‘The findings will cause concern among employers who do not yet have clarity on key changes to employment legislation, post-Brexit. Switzerland and Germany are hot on the heels of the UK, and almost 24% of respondents claim to have 10 or more nationalities currently in their workforce. In order to remain competitive, UK employers need to consider how supporting candidates through the relocation process and beyond will attract employees to the jobs being advertised.

‘The UK offers some of the most diverse roles in the sector with an abundance of opportunities to grow and learn for workers to put down roots long-term. Long-term benefits of training and investment and showcasing the new experiences on offer to candidates, will allow them to stand out from other global opportunities.’

The data will exacerbate worries for employers that the UK will no longer be an attractive environment for workers in the sector following the UK’s exit from the EU.

‘Employers could think creatively about easing the transition for workers by providing support in the flat-hunting process, paying for relocation or providing provisions such as childminding for families,’ concluded Mr Pattison. ‘Almost 20% of respondents cited the importance of new experiences and challenges, and that it is important for companies to offer an attractive package which showcases their company culture and work/life balance, in addition to the long-term investment in ongoing training and development.’

Key findings of the survey included:

16% of workers cited the UK as the most desirable country to work

24% of respondents stated there are ten nationalities or more in their workforce

Over 85% of respondents said they are likely or very likely to consider working abroad

Motivating factors for moving abroad include new challenges (19%) and experiencing new cultures (13%)

53% said they want to work abroad for as long as possible

