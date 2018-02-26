Food and drink businesses from all over Scotland have just over two weeks left to enter the Scotland Food & Drink Excellence Awards 2018. Aimed at businesses of any size, the 22 categories may be entered through the online application form before 5pm on Friday 9th March.

In developments for this year, the age limit for the Young Talent category has been raised to 26 and under, to coincide with the Year of Young People 2018. Winners will be announced at an awards dinner on 7th June at Edinburgh’s EICC.

Visit www.foodanddrink.scot/events/sfd-excellence-awards.aspx by 9th March 2018.