There are fewer than four weeks to go until the UK’s annual Ice Cream and Gelato Expo in North Yorkshire. Taking place from 12-14th February at the Yorkshire Event Centre in Harrogate, the show – which is free to the trade – is organised by the Ice Cream Alliance.

CEO, Zelica Carr, said: ‘The Ice Cream Alliance is 75 years old this year and this will be our 69th trade expo. With 2018 being the best year in our history in terms of ice creams sale – 80% of our members felt they had a bumper year – the industry is in a strong position to face new challenges.’

As the UK’s only ice cream trade show, Ice Cream and Gelato Expo is free to attend for everyone in the business, including those thinking of manufacturing or selling ice cream. Visitors may preregister at www.ice-cream.org.

For further information, visit www.ice-cream.org/content/ice-cream-and-gelato-expo or call 01332 203333.