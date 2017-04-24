Valentine Equipment and Cuisinequip have confirmed they will exhibit a range of the company’s latest professional kitchen equipment at Commercial Kitchen 2017. Showcasing fryers from the Valentine Evo and Cuisinequip ranges the company will exhibit at the exhibition which takes place at the NEC, Birmingham from 6th – 7th June.

Offering the highest quality Swiss-made fryers, pasta machines and noodle cookers for professional foodservice operators all over the UK, Valentine Equipment’s range of fryers are used by all sectors of the hospitality and foodservice markets, from local pubs to Michelin-Star restaurants.

Sister company Cuisinequip specialises in some of the world’s finest professional kitchen equipment from respected brands including Bottene fresh pasta makers (pictured left), German-engineered modular induction solutions from Locher, precision slicers from Omas Food Machinery and the British-designed LoCooker.

45 Jermyn Street

Cuisinequip’s Steve Elliott worked with Fortnum & Mason’s Executive head chef Sydney Aldridge to develop the bespoke range for the 45 Jermyn Street restaurant. At its centre are 8 x 8kw induction zones (pictured right) to allow for the maximum number of free flowing workstations in this busy kitchen.

The bespoke range is the heart of the kitchen and incorporates a Valentine EVO 2525 Turbo fryer with pumped oil filtration.

Meanwhile, Juicy Lucy’s Burger Company, a pioneering hand-made burger and fries venture based in Glasgow, features the Valentine EVO 2200 Computer Lift fryer. Founder Iain Pickering says: ‘We produce between 2,000 and 3,000 portions of fries each week and Valentine’s fryers stand up to this with no problem.’

Kenan Koymen, business development manager for Valentine Equipment, adds: ‘Our clients are meeting a growing consumer demand for fantastic quality chips that deliver on taste but are cooked in healthy oils at high temperatures in order to absorb less oil. Every operator is looking for longevity, reliability, fast response and recovery, and for a fryer that’s economical to run.

Juicy Lucy’s is now looking at working with Valentine to use EVO 2525 Pump Computer Lift fryers to extend the successful brand through franchise development.

