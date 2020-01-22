A new survey has revealed that vanilla is the most popular ice cream flavour in the UK. A staggering 84% of ice cream parlours across the UK stated that vanilla was the most popular, followed by mint chocolate chip (20%) and chocolate (18%).

Unusual varieties sold by UK ice cream parlours included unique flavours such as sea buckthorn, chilli chocolate, blue banana and even crab meat and, somewhat incredibly, chicken sorbet.

Meanwhile, 36% of respondents described vegan ice creams as their most significant new products.

Zelica Carr, CEO of the Ice Cream Alliance, said: ‘It’s no surprise that vanilla is the most popular ice cream. That said, the range of other available flavours is testament to the creativity of the industry.

‘Judging by the numbers producing free-from products such as vegan, dairy-free and reduced sugar – as well as reduced calorie and gluten-free varieties – it’s clear that our ice cream makers are in tune with prevailing taste trends.’

Taking place from 11th-13th February 2020 at the Yorkshire Event Centre in Harrogate, the Ice Cream and Artisan Food Show is the UK’s only trade exhibition for the ice cream industry. Visit www.ice-cream.org to register or visit the show.