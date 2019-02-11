Catering Scotland

Want To Make Your Business Worth More When The Time Comes To Sell?

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Want To Make Your Business Worth More When The Time Comes To Sell?

Want To Make Your Business Worth More When The Time Comes To Sell?
February 11
15:43 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Daniela Grendene

Why would two companies in the same industry, with the same financial performance, command vastly different valuations? The answer often comes down to how much each business is likely to grow in the future.  The problem is that a lot of successful businesses reach a point where their growth starts to slow as the company matures. In fact, the price of doing a great job carving out a unique niche is that the product or service you made successful can eventually – and somewhat ironically – begin to hold you back. 

Continuing our series on the benefits of executive coaching, Daniela Grendene provides a guide to selecting a growth strategy that suits the company, its employees and the products it sells.

Demonstrating how your business is likely to grow in the future is one of the keys to driving a premium price for your company when it comes time to sell.

Keeping cool: Yours may be a successful, profitable business selling £5k wine fridges… until you run out of people willing to spend £5,000 to keep their wine cold

In order to picture this clearly, imagine a square divided into four quadrants, each of which represents your four growth options, listed in order from least risky to most risky:

1. Selling existing products to existing customers; 2. Selling new products to existing customers; 3. Selling existing products to new markets; and 4. Selling new products to new markets.

In a smaller business with less cash to invest in marketing, focusing attention on the first two options, the first two will provide the lowest-risk options for growth.

Selling existing products to existing customers: It’s natural to feel like you’re being greedy when you go back to the same customers for more of their money but the opposite can often be true. Your best customers are usually the ones who know and like you the most and are often pleased to find out that you – someone they trust – are offering something they need.

– First, draw up a simple chart of your products and services. Don’t be afraid to dust off those old products that you haven’t paid much attention to of late.

– List your best customers’ names down one side of the paper and your products across the top. Then cross-reference your customer list with your product list to identify opportunities to sell your best customers more of your existing products.

New Products to Existing Customers

Another approach is to sell new products to existing customers. For example, imagine you are a BMW car dealership owner whose typical customer is a family patriarch in his forties. When the market begins to feel it is becoming saturated for well-heeled forty-something men in the local area, it is probably time to think about other products you could be selling to your existing customers. However, instead of defining your customer as the forty-something man, you could be viewing him as a financially successful family man whose wife will need a minivan to cart all the kids around. With that in mind it would follow that a different brand of car dealership might be more relevant than simply trying to sell more of the same product to your existing customers.

Once you become successful, it can be tempting to sit back and enjoy that success. However, in order to drive up the value of your business, you need to be able to demonstrate how you can grow further, and the least risky strategy will be to figure out what else you could sell to your existing customers. With this approach in mind, Value Builder is an extraordinarily powerful tool to provide business owners with the insights they need to meet their business and personal goals. Click here for your complimentary valuation report and if you need help along the way, contact danielagrendene@actioncoach.com.

Daniela Grendene is an executive coach with 25 years’ experience, who teaches directors about business results and making money.

For more information on how the company can help you and your organisation to reach the next level, visit www.actioncoach.co.uk.

Tags
"Your business resultsaction coachaction coach scotlandbusiness coaching scotlandbusiness success recipesExecutive coachingexecutive coaching scotlandProfitable Businesses
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.
Maintained by CWC

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.