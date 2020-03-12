If you want sell more of your products or services, a questionnaire can act like a checklist. Similar to up-selling, it’s used in conjunction with a client whenever they purchase a particular type of product.

Daniela Grendene outlines the benefits of drawing up a checklist that covers every base along the way…

It’s quite simple. Your list should, of course, be prepared in advance and used with as many different products as possible. For example, let’s say your is a catering business; when a customer orders food for an office lunch with clients, run through the list to see if they also require drinks, cutlery, crockery, glassware, etc.

Creating and using a checklist

Make sure every team member has a copy of the list

Check to make sure it’s being used with every customer

Test and measure; if the questions aren’t working, change them

Employ a reward that acknowledges team members who make additional sales off the list

Use a questionnaire

Dig as deep as possible. Make sure you ask enough questions to leave no stone unturned. The more questions you ask, the more chance you have of finding another requirement.

Also, if you’re unsure of any additional products or services that you could sell, a simple questionnaire work wonders. Use it to ask your customers what else they would like you to sell. Don’t limit yourself; ask the customers to get a little creative. Maybe there is a whole new opportunity just waiting to be suggested.

Using a questionnaire:

Make your questionnaire simple but effective as a sales tool

Offer customers an incentive to participate, or just explain how what you’re doing will help them

Fill it out on the spot with you acting as a sounding board, don’t be afraid to ask more questions to dig deeper

Ask for their suggestions and act as quickly as possible

Daniela Grendene is an executive coach with 25 years’ experience, who teaches directors about business results and making money. For more information on how they can help you and your organisation to reach the next level, visit www.actioncoach.co.uk.