Want To Sell More? Join Sales Expert Andy Bounds at a One-Off Seminar on 6th March in Edinburgh
February 13
00:03 2019
If selling is the cornerstone of your business, then it follows that the more successful you are at it, the more successful you will be. Our customers want more and more from us, for less and less money, and meanwhile our competitors are doing all they can to stop us.

Sound familiar? If so, We have some VERY good news… ActionCOACH Business Coaching has organised a sales masterclass with expert Andy Bounds on Wednesday 6th March at Edinburgh’s Scotsman Hotel.

Our top-rated speaker at last year’s Business Excellence Forum in Liverpool, Andy (pictured above) will show you what the world’s best salespeople do and how to easily incorporate various strategies into your businesses.

Registration starts at 9.30am and the event wraps up at 4pm. Visit https://actioncoach.co.uk/featured-events/easy-lovely-sales/ A special offer is available for readers of CateringScotland.com by emailing danielagrendene@actioncoach.com.

