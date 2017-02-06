Catering Scotland

Well-Known Restaurant Premises To Let, Falkirk

February 06
09:04 2017
TO LET

Licensed Restaurant premises (formerly La Banca), 43 Vicar Street,  Falkirk, FK1 1LL

Falkirk 3

This 250-cover restaurant with 40-seat private dining room is conveniently located in Falkirk’s town centre. Recently closed due to the ill health of the previous licencee, the restaurant covers 4,871 sq.ft. & first floor 775 sq.ft over the ground floor and first floors respectively.

Features:
– Large modern catering kitchen
– Partially covered roof terrace/smoking area
– Quality fit out and inventory available by separate negotiation, if required

Visit www.dmhall.co.uk or call 0131 477 6000 for more information on this and other hospitality and leisure properties throughout Scotland.

 

 

