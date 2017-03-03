ScotHot’s top 10 ‘hot products’ have been announced for this year’s show at the SEC Glasgow.

Aiming to discover the hottest new developments, the awards recognise the vision and innovation of ten businesses whose products are in the running for the title of ‘What’s Hot at ScotHot’ Award 2017.

Judged by a panel of experts who will assess the entries for innovation, quality and efficiency, the entries span a diverse range of product categories.

Toby Wand, Managing Director of Fresh Montgomery said: ‘ScotHot is an excellent platform for businesses to showcase new products. The show attracts key decision-makers and buyers from all over the country and the awards shine a spotlight on the truly innovative new developments. They are a great opportunity to promote products or services that are just starting out in the marketplace.’

The shortlist for the What’s Hot at ScotHot Awards 2017 includes:

Great Glen Charcuterie (left): Catering packs of sliced wild venison salami – Locally sourced and sustainable Wild Venison Salami, sliced and packaged in catering packs of 500g, with a three-month shelf life.

Heineken UK (right): Smart-Dispense Brewlock Integral Units – A revolutionary new dispensing system with lighter plastic legs, disposable beer lines and an EasyFit beer coupler.

Information Apps: Criton (main photo above) – Streamline your interaction with your guests and create your own branded app to help showcase your holiday rental property.

Mackie’s at Taypack (left): Mackie’s Scotch Bonnet Chilli Pepper Popcorn – Provides a healthy snack option with an interesting new flavour profile.

Picualia UK (right): Premium extra virgin olive oil – Produced by a cooperative of local farmers, Picualia uses the most advance milling equipment to maximise the oils’ aroma and taste.

RATIONAL UK Ltd (left) RATIONAL SelfCookingCenter® XS Model – Grilling, steaming, pan-frying, gratinating and baking all food with perfect results, the new SelfCookingCenter® XS covers 95% of the usual cooking appliances.

Speciality Breads (left): Chimichurri Sabaroso Flatbreads – Inspired by the trend for lighter eating, these delicious flatbreads are made using British flour and incorporating rich Argentinian flavours.

True Refrigeration: The T-19E-HC (right) – Featuring a completely redesigned refrigeration system that utilises natural, nontoxic refrigerants and 58% less energy than the previous model, The T-19E-HC is a revelation in refrigeration.

Bleep UK: Bleep Connect (left) – Provides retail and hospitality businesses with a customised and branded mobile app. Reward customers with discounts, gifts, promo codes and much more, all designed to engage and retain customers and drive loyalty.

Electrolux Professional – SpeeDelight (right)

A unique accelerated cooking solution for a range of food outlets, SpeeDelight boasts the latest smart connectivity with a USB port and Wi-Fi capability that allows operators to track and share menus, improve workflows and achieve consistency across multiple outlets.

The winners will be announced on the Spotlight Stage on 15th March at 4.15pm.

ScotHot returns to the SEC Glasgow between 15th – 16th March. Featuring over 7,000 visitors, 200 exhibitors and a number of competitions including the What’s Hot at ScotHot Awards, the exhibition is the largest of its kind in Scotland.

Visit www.scothot.co.uk to register your attendance in advance.