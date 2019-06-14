To celebrate the launch of Tetley’s all-new Accommodation Guide, the nation’s favourite tea brand is offering one lucky hospitality professional the chance to win £500 in Booking.com vouchers. The new Guide showcases range, display and marketing solutions to help operators deliver a five-star tea service.

With 52% of hotel guests stating that quality of serve is ‘extremely important’ when it comes to tea, this go-to resource dives into the trends and blends that are shaping the tea category across the accommodation sector. Entry is simple – just click on the link below and register your details for a chance to win.

