Joan Roca, chef-proprietor of El Celler de Can Roca in Girona, Spain, paid a visit to East Lothian yesterday to deliver a once-in-a-lifetime demonstration experience for dozens of chefs, restaurateurs and food experts from around the country.

Sponsored by Estrella Damm, the event at Colstoun House showcased the Spanish chef’s renowned combination of avantgarde techniques and traditional cuisine.

Inspired by Estrella Damm’s ‘gastronomy congresses’ – a concept designed to bring together some of the world’s best chefs to share demonstrations and discussions around food – this was the first time the exclusive event had come to Scotland.

Showcasing a range of dishes, chef Roca was accompanied by sous chef Ignasi Baucells.

Voted no.1 in the list of the world’s 50 best restaurants in 2013 and 2015, El Celler de Can Roca is run by Joan and his two brothers, Jordi and Josep, and a team of almost 70 staff.

www.cellercanroca.com