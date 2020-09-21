Kirkcudbright Hospitality Student Wins Nestle Toque d’Or 2020

City of Glasgow College HND Hospitality Management student, Alex Dick, has been named as the winner of the Front of House category in Nestle’s Toque d’Or competition 2020.

The event changed its format because of COVID-19 with its final challenges a mix of practical, service-based and business-focused tasks that concentratied on crucial areas such as social media promotion, business management and sustainable food and drink.

Alex, who grew up in Newton Stewart and attended Kirkcudbright Academy, said: ‘I was confident that if I made the [competition] heats, I’d be able to reach the finals because of my belief in my service skills.

‘Being digital was the most challenging aspect about the competition. I would’ve loved to have been in London for the finals but this isn’t a normal year and I’m really glad that Nestle were able to put the digital final together. For me it’s always about the people I meet and the experiences I have are bigger than any prize.’

Ava Kaskonas, Lecturer in Hospitality and Events at City of Glasgow College, and Alex’s mentor, added: ‘It’s been an incredible year for him. He has proven his abilities throughout his Toque d’Or journey and shown his true talent. We are all immensely proud of him and how he so quickly adapted to the online aspect of the competition. It is a major accolade to win Toque d’Or 2020, especially in such circumstances, and it proves his versatility and commitment.’

The 21-year-old has gained the role of bar manager at GG’s Yard, the wedding venue in Gatehouse of Fleet where he secured work experience after he left school.

Nestlé Professional® Toque d’Or® is one of the UK’s most influential industry competitions, bridging the gap between the theories of the classroom, work-based learning and the exciting reality of the industry.

