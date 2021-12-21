Catering Scotland

Graham and Sibbald Announce Sale of Jura Hotel

December 21
12:59 2021
Graham and Sibbald have announced the sale of the historic Jura Hotel in the Inner Hebrides.

Located in a prominent position adjacent to both the island’s distillery and the island’s main settlement, Craighouse, the hotel boasts 17 bedrooms, two bars, a restaurant, lounge, alfresco terrace, camping/event field and open-sea views over the Small Isles bay.

Sold by the McCallum family after 11 years of owning and operating hotel, the business has benefitted from a comprehensive decade-long refurbishment and includes its own biomass system, solar panel energy generation, staff accommodation and a modern five-bedroom owners’ house.

The new owners are local Jura estate owners at Ardfin Estate, where a five-star style hotel and golf course has recently been developed. 

Alistair Letham at Graham + Sibbald, said, ‘The availability of The Jura Hotel for sale attracted interest from a wide range of potential buyers and hoteliers, and its purchase not only secures its future, it also offers excellent business growth opportunities when marrying the two businesses together.

One of the least densely populated Scottish islands, Jura is well known for its distinctive, world-renowned whisky and heritage.

The purchase price is undisclosed but Graham + Sibbald were inviting offers over £1,200,000 for The Jura Hotel.

The Jura Hotel, Craighouse, Isle of Jura, Argyll, PA60 7XU

