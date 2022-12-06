Catering Scotland

MCGB Launches Educational Masterclasses

December 06
16:30 2022
The Master Chefs of Great Britain (MCGB) has teamed up with an online training platform to create a series of educational masterclasses with several of the best-known chefs across the country.

Co-founder, George McIvor, Chairman of MCGB (pictured far left), anticipates the new initiative will help inspire the next generation of culinary stars: ‘We have a network of outstanding chefs who are looking to nurture young talent and give young people a chance they may not have had,’ he said. ‘In launching this initiative we are aiming to encourage, inspire and connect them with some of the most respected people in the industry.’

The inaugural masterclass features Stevie McLaughlin (pictured centre in whites) and focuses on the sourcing sustainable seafood, an emphasis on waste reduction and a lesson on how to ensure quality of produce.

Watch the video here.

George McIvormaster chefs of great britainScottish chefsstevie mcaughlin
