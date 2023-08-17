Quality disposables manufacturer and supplier, Herald, has reported increasing sales across its hot cup range. With a wide choice of cups, including single and double wall, white paper cups, kraft and black ripple wall cups; and double wall, compostable aqueous cups, Herald’s range comes in a variety of sizes to accommodate various hot drinks, from espressos to medium cappuccinos and large lattes.

Managing director, Yogesh Patel, explains: ‘We’re aware that our customers are being squeezed at the moment and that profit margins are tight, so we’re keeping our prices competitive by offering maximum choice, as it gives people the opportunity to change the weight and thickness of their cups without having to change the quality of the content.’

In order to deal with heightened demand, Herald recently created extra warehouse space to increase the amount of hot cups held in stock, guaranteeing a fast turnaround and prompt delivery.

Visit www.heraldplastic.com or call 0208 507 7900 to order a copy of the latest catalogue.