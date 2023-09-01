Herald’s Paper Straws Provide the Biggest Draw

Quality disposables manufacturer and supplier, Herald, has increased its straw supplies following a surge in demand for its paper straws. Part of the Jazz Café range, the paper straws are available in jumbo, cocktail, bottle, spoon and smoothie straws, in a range of sizes, and are straight and angle cut. The supplier currently stocks the straws in a choice of red stripe, kraft and black, with some products wrapped for extra hygiene and end-user reassurance.

Managing Director, Yogesh Patel explains the product choice: ‘We’ve noticed we are selling more wrapped disposables across a number of ranges and so it made sense for us to include wrapped paper straws in the mix. Consumers are far more hygiene-conscience since the pandemic and so we’ve sourced the best quality products to ensure complete satisfaction.’

Herald also sells a wide selection of PLA straws, which are 100 percent biodegradable and are available in black and clear. Both the PLA and paper straws provide an eco-friendly option, giving pub, restaurant, café and bar operators the opportunity to offer their customers a considered and ethical choice.

‘The PLA straws work well for certain businesses and also in medical settings, where individuals might struggle to ingest liquids. It’s important that these consumers are well catered for and that every provision is made to meet their needs.’

Visit www.heraldplastic.com or call 0208 507 7900 to order a copy of the latest catalogue.